Matthew Aquino scoreless, but Shinshu takes 5th straight win

AKATSUKI Five member Matthew Aquino only logged 18 seconds of action and went scoreless in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 86-72 conquest over the Hiroshima Dragonflies Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at White Ring Arena.

Shishu leaned on Josh Hawkinson, who fired four treys for his 29 points, alongside 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals to stretch its win streak to five and pull itself to an even 17-17 card.

Wayne Marshall got 18 points and four boards, while Ko Kumagai had 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds for the Brave Warriors.

Aquino is once again called up for the national team to play for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers alongside Shinshu peers Kumagai, Reo Maeda, and Yudai Okada.

Japan will face Chinese Taipei and Australia at Okinawa Arena in this said window.

Charles Jackson topped Hiroshima (19-16) with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench in the loss.

In second division play, Kemark Carino was deactivated by the cellar-dwelling Aomori Wat's when they stumbled to their 15th straight defeat at the hands of the Kagawa Five Arrows, 88-74, at Maeda Arena.

Terrance Woodbury carried Kagawa (22-10) with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the win.

Aomori, which sits at the bottom of the barrel at 2-31, drew 15 apiece from Daichi Shimoyama and Junki Nozato in the loss.

