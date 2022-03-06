League-leading Ryukyu sweeps Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars

KIEFER Ravena came up with a fine performance but the Shiga Lakestars just couldn't pull off the upset over the league-leading Ryukyu Golden Kings, 82-73, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Ukaruchan Arena.

Falling behind by 14 points in the third period, the Filipino guard helped the home team crawl back and get to within four, 75-71, with 1:15 remaining.

However, Ryukyu was just too tough with Koh Flippin draining the tough fadeaway in the final minute and Dwayne Evans draining three of his four charities to put Shiga away for good.

Ravena scored 14 points off the bench, to go with three rebounds and three assists for Shiga's three-game losing streak and fall to 10-21.

Evans topped the streaking Ryukyu with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals as it took its 19th straight win to keep its spot at the top at 29-3.

Jack Cooley added 15 points and five rebounds, Keita Imamura had 10 points, and former Meralco import Allen Durham chimed in 10 points, eight boards, and three dimes for the Golden Kings.

Sean O'Mara paced the Lakestars witth 19 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists in the defeat, a repeat of their 98-84 loss a day prior.

Shiga will now brace for another tough challenge this Wednesday against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Aomori Wat's suffer 20th straight loss

In second division action, Kemark Carino fouled out with less than four minutes left in the third quarter as the Aomori Wat's absorbed their 20th straight defeat with a 92-70 rout at the hands of Ehime Orange Vikings at Imabari Municipal Central Gymnasium.

The Filipino center did score two points and two rebounds in 13 minutes of play, but was whistled for all of his five fouls with still a period left to play.

Former Phoenix import Eugene Phelps had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Andrew Fitzgerald also got 22 points and 16 boards for Ehime to improve to 17-22.

Aomori, which hold a pathetic 2-36 record, relied on Hiroki Usui's 13 points and five rebounds.

The Wat's continue this road trip when they play the Yamagata Wyverns at Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park this Wednesday.

