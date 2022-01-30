Thirdy Ravena struggles from the field as skidding San-En bows to Kyoto

THIRDY Ravena once again tried to do it all to no avail as the San-En NeoPhoenix tripped to their fifth straight loss with a 79-62 drubbing at the hands of Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard could not sustain the hot scoring he had a day prior and shot only 4-of-11 from the field for his 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Not helping San-En's cause was Justin Harper scoring 30, going 3 for 4 from downtown and making 12 boards and two dimes as he led Kyoto's 24-point fourth quarter finishing kick for the 17-point win.

Former NeoPhoenix guard Tatsuya Suzuki punished his old team with 13 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, while Jerome Tillman got a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards in the win as the Hannaryz moved up to 6-23.

Robert Carter led San-En (4-24) with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, while Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki drained four triples for his 16 points in the loss.

The NeoPhoenix hope to turn their fates at home when they host the Gunma Crane Thunders at Toyohashi City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Koshigaya Alphas rout Aomori Wat's

In second division play, Kemark Carino went scoreless in his one minute and 34 seconds of play as the Aomori Wat's were on the receiving end of a 67-38 mauling courtesy of the Koshigaya Alphas at Hachinohe City East Gymnasium.

Isaac Butts starred for Koshigaya (18-14) with a double-double effort of 15 points and 11 rebounds as it held Aomori to just 13 points in the second half.

Lakeem Jackson and Daichi Shimoyama scored 12 points each in the Aomori defeat that kept them at the cellar at 2-30 with this 14th consecutive loss.

The Wat's will try to end this skid on Wednesday against the Sendai 89ers at Xebio Arena.

