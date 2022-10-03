Kumamoto deals Jordan Heading and Nagasaki first loss in B2

THE Kumamoto Volters defeated Nagasaki Velca, 84-81, in the Japan B.League second division on Sunday at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Fil-Aussie gunner Jordan Heading scored 11 in the loss, hitting three treys off the bench, while also making six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Matt Bonds paced Nagasaki with 23 points, 12 boards, and three assists, as Jeff Gibbs tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in its first loss of the season.

Terrance Woodbury exploded for 28 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for Kumamoto's first win.

Kobe Paras, meanwhile, was benched in Altiri Chiba's 77-60 win over Aomori Wat's at Maeda Arena.

Brandon Ashley, Leo Lyons, and Kota Fujimoto all scored 13 in the Altiri win to sweep the roadtrip.

EJ Montgomery led Aomori with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Greg Slaughter, on the other hand, is still not with Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka as they nipped Bambitious Nara at Rohto Arena Nara.

Marvelle Harris led the four players to score in double figurtes for Fukuoka with his 16 points as it split its first series of the season.

