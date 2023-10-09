Kumamoto gets back at Kiefer’s Shiga in B.League Division 2

Shiga now 1-1

KIEFER Ravena’s Shiga Lakes could not make it two in a row against the Kumamoto Volters as they fell, 91-85, in the B2 League 2023-24 season on Sunday.

The Lakes, who were relegated to the second division, could not complete the weekend sweep even as four players finished in twin-digit scoring against the Volters.

Brock Motum led Shiga with 24 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Ravena posted 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Aaron White led Volters with 31 points, two boards, two steals, and a block. Terrance Woodbury chipped in with 17 markers.

Kiefer's Shiga and Kumamoto both hold 1-1 records.

Bolick sits

Meanwhile, Robert Bolick rode the bench in the Fukushima Firebonds’ 82-71 win over Yamagata Wyverns.

Gregory Echenique had 24 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal as the Firebonds posted their first win of the season and improve to 1-1.

Wyverns Filipino reinforcement Roosevelt Adams was not available for his squad. The Wyverns similarly sport a 1-1 record.

