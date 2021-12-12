Kobe plays spot minutes as Niigata suffers 15th straight loss

NIIGATA Albirex BB was once again on the receiving end of a 25-point beatdown, this time at the hands of SunRockers Shibuya, 97-72, on Sunday at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Josh Harrellson led the all-out attack of Shibuya as he fired 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance, to go with seven rebounds and three assists while four other players notched double figures in scoring for the hosts.

Koyo Takahashi and You Nishino scored 15 points apiece while Kaito Morizane added 12 points and four boards in a game where Shibuya shot an impressive 19-of-30 clip from downtown.

The SunRockers' scintillating second quarter spelled doom for the Albirex, who were outscored 26-15 and fell behind, 49-31, at halftime. The lead further grew to 31 points, 84-53, after an Kosuke Ishii three with 8:18 left to play.

No end to Niigata woes

Shibuya improved to 14-4 after taking its fourth straight victory while sending Niigata to its 15th consecutive defeat, dropping further down the standings at 2-16.

Continue reading below ↓

Rosco Allen topscored anew for the Albirex with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as they suffered a repeat of Saturday's 79-70 clipping.

Jeff Ayres missed out on a triple-double with his 14 points, nine boards, and seven assists, as Tshilidzi Nephawe got 14 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Filipino high-flyer Kobe Paras once again came off the bench and only had two points on 1-of-4 shooting, to go with one assist in his 15 minutes of action.

Niigata will now try to snap this skid on Wednesday on the road against the Shimane Susanoo Magic at Matsue City Gymnasium.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.