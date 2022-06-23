Kobe Paras starts afresh with Japan second-division side Altiri Chiba

KOBE Paras is staying in Japan, albeit moving to a new home.

The 24-year-old bid Niigata Albirex BB goodbye to suit up with Altiri Chiba in the second division of the Japan B.League for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Altiri Chiba," the former UP Maroon said in a statement. "Thank you to the management, team sponsors and the coaches for giving me a chance to play in Japan again."

"I’m excited to go back and be a part of the team. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and see all the Altiri Chiba fans in the games this upcoming season."

Paras netted 8.24 points on 35-percent shooting, on top of 2.06 rebounds and 1.20 assists in 21.8 minutes through 49 games for Niigata Albirex BB last year.

However, Niigata wallowed at the cellar of the first division with its 7-45 win-loss card in his only season with the ballclub.

This time, Paras will get a fresh start with Altiri Chiba which has recently been promoted to the second division.

The team, behind import Leo Lyons, collected a 36-7 record to place second in the third division and bested Tryhoop Okayama in the battle for promotion to move up the competition ladder.

