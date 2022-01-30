Paras has solid game as Niigata records first back-to-back wins of season

KOBE Paras went on a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and contributed greatly in Niigata Albirex BB's first back-to-back wins this 2021-22 B.League season with an 87-79 trumping of the Ibaraki Robots on Sunday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The Filipino high-flyer collected nine points, a rebound, and an assist in 11 minutes of play as Niigata swept a two-game series after their skid-busting 79-76 escape on Saturday.

It was a sweet repeat for Niigata, which lost its last 26 games before this weekend as it now rose to a 4-27 win-loss record.

Rosco Allen paced the Albirex with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks as his timely buckets allowed his side to fend off the repeated rallies from the Robots.

Yuto Nohmi also drained four treys for his 20 points, as Jeff Ayres notched a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Trailing 49-47, Niigata used a 13-4 run to grab a 60-53 edge near the end of the third quarter, before increasing that lead to 11, 77-66 after an Allen split from the line with 3:45 left to play.

Javi GdL still out

Javi Gomez de Liano remained deactivated for Ibaraki, which sunk to a 6-25 record.

Eric Jacobsen led the Robots with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Marc Trasolini chimed in 15 points and five boards off the bench.

Niigata is looking to continue this giant-killing ways when it plays the Utsunomiya Brex at Brex Arena on Wednesday. Ibaraki, on the other hand, will go back home to play the Toyama Grouses at Adastria Mito Arena next weekend.

Meanwhile, the second game between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, featuring Filipino shooter Bobby Ray Parks, and the Utsunomiya Brex at Park Arena Komaki was cancelled after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brex won the game, 93-79, to rise to an 18-9 card, while the Diamond Dolphins dropped to 21-9.

The positive test puts Nagoya's game this Wednesday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Dolphins' Arena in doubt.

