    Japan B.League

    Kobe Paras scoreless but Niigata finally moves out of cellar

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Kobe Paras Niigata Albirex BB/ B.LEAGUE
    Kobe Paras goes 0-4 but Niigata takes the win.
    PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB/B.LEAGUE

    KOBE Paras missed all of his four shots from the field but the Niigata Albirex BB still found a way to hold on to a 96-79 win over the Gunma Crane Thunders on Sunday in the Japan B.League at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

    The Filipino forward did collect two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes as Niigata won three of its last five games to move out of the cellar at 5-29.

    Rosco Allen had 20 points, 11 boards, and seven assists for the Albirex, who erected a 20-point lead, 73-53, just before the end of the third quarter.

    Niigata, however, saw that lead dwindle to seven, 80-73, with 5:06 to play before responding with a 12-0 spurt.

    Jeff Ayres and Keigo Kimura produced 18 each for the Albirex, which will head to the Fiba break on a positive note before facing Akita Northern Happinets at Noshiro City Gymnasium on March 5.

    Trey Jones poured 29 points and five rebounds for Gunma (13-18) in the losing cause.

    Javi Gomez de LianoJavi Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots defeat the Toyama Grouses.

    Meanwhile, Robots also got a measure of revenge against Toyama with an 85-79 win at Adastria Mito Arena.

    Chehales Tapscott fired 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Eric Jacobsen had 14 points and seven boards to snap Ibaraki's three-game skid to go up to 7-26.

    Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in his one minute and 15 seconds of play.

    Brice Johnson topscored for Toyama (14-21) with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and four dimes, as former TNT import Joshua Smith got 18 points, 12 boards, and four assists.

    The Grouses are without Dwight Ramos, who has left for the Philippines to join Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    Toyama continues its roadtrip on March 2 against Shiga Lakestars at Ukaruchan Arena, while Ibaraki returns to action on March 4 against Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

    Matthew Aquino also went scoreless for the Shinshu Brave Warriors, but the team was able to sustain their four-game win streak with a 72-51 conquest over the Kyoto Hannaryz at White Ring Arena.

    Josh Hawkinson carried the home team with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Yuta Okada came off the bench for his 13 to help Shinshu improve to 16-17.

    The Brave Warriors will still be in action next week when they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the same venue.

    Justin Harper led Kyoto (7-25) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

