Akita repeats over Niigata even as Kobe Paras scores 17 points

KOBE Paras put up 17 points powered by five triples, but his solid effort went down the drain as the Niigata Albirex BB bowed to the Akita Northern Happinets, 71-67, Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Noshiro City Gymnasium.

The Filipino forward had a big hand in Niigata's rally from a 14-point hole, 59-45, as the visitors staged an 18-6 run to get to within two points, 65-63, after a Yuto Nohmi fadeaway in the last 3:25.

But Colton Iverson scored the final six points for Akita as it staved off the belated rally from Niigata.

Iverson poured 11 points and 10 rebounds to complement Shigehiro Taguchi's team-high 15 points built on five treys for the Northern Happinets, which swept this series after a 92-76 win on Saturday.

Akita claimed its third straight win to rise to 22-12.

Niigata in B.League cellar

Niigata fell to 5-31.

Paras also collected two rebounds and two steals in his best scoring effort since putting up 18 against Levanga Hokkaido last Oct. 17.

Tshilidzi Nephawe had a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards, as Nohmi got 10 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.

The Albirex will try to redeem themselves when they go back home this Wednesday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka against Alvark Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena's presence continued to be sorely missed by San-En NeoPhoenix as they got blasted by 31 points by Alvark Tokyo, 90-59, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Spanish center Sebas Saiz uncorked 27 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists, while Alex Kirk contributed 26 points and 10 boards to stretch Tokyo's win streak to four at 25-8.

Without Ravena, who remains in quarantine after his Gilas Pilipinas stint in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, San-En (5-30) relied on Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki's six treys for his 22 points.

Elias Harris and Robert Carter also had 14 points apiece in the second straight loss for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En will go back on the road this Wednesday against Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Dolphin's Arena, hopeful that Ravena will finally be cleared to play.

Ibaraki Robots win

In the other game, Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in four minutes of play in Ibaraki Robots' 96-70 win over the Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Kohei Fukuzawa buried six treys for his 27 points, while Chehales Tapscott and Asahi Tajima both got 13 points each to halt Ibaraki's two-game skid and pull itself even with Kyoto with their identical 8-28 slates.

The Robots go back home this Wednesday at Adastria Mito Arena versus the SeaHorses Mikawa.

Tatsuya Suzuki paced the Hannaryz with 16 points and two assists in the loss.

