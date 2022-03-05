Kobe Paras posts 12, but Niigata bows to Akita

KOBE Paras posted his first double-digit outing in more than a month, but Niigata Albirex BB unraveled in the second half to fall, 92-76, against the Akita Northern Happinets Saturday in the Japan B.League at Noshiro City Gymnasium.

The Filipino high-flyer shot 2-of-4 from deep to end up with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists - his best scoring output since his 10-point showing in a win against Ibaraki Robots on Jan. 30.

Paras' efforts made up for the absence of Rosco Allen, who is with Hungary for the 2023 Fiba World Cup European qualifiers.

Jeff Ayres paced Niigata with 16 points, 13 boards, and three dimes, while Tshilidzi Nephawe added a double-double to his name with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.

Their efforts, however, wasn't enough as the Albirex faltered after the halftime break.

Akita staged a 21-8 assault to turn the game from a 53-45 halftime lead to a commanding 21-point edge, 74-53, after a Sota Oura trey with 3:21 left in the third frame.

Niigata suffers 30th loss in 35 games

Jordan Glynn powered Akita with 23 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, as Alex Davis added 15 points, nine boards, and three steals off the bench to improve to 21-12.

Niigata, unfortunately, dropped to 5-30 to remain at the cellar.

In second division action, Aomori Wat's skidded to their 19th straight loss after an 85-69 loss to the Ehime Orange Vikings at Imabari Municipal Central Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino fouled out in his 12 minutes of play for Aomori, but went scoreless after missing both of his shots and committed only one turnover.

Ryan Kriener paced Ehime (16-22) with 23 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while former Phoenix import Eugene Phelps got 16 points, 11 boards, and two assists in the win.

Aomori, which remained at the bottom of the standings at 2-35, relied on Renaldo Dixon's 23 points in the defeat.

