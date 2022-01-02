New year, same result as Kobe Paras' Niigata drops 22nd straight game

THINGS still haven't turned for the better for the Niigata Albirex BB as they suffered their 22nd straight loss after an 88-68 defeat to the SunRockers Shibuya Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

James Michael McAdoo was unstoppable for Shibuya with his 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and four steals as Shibuya started the game with a 17-5 opener to set the tone for the wire-to-wire win.

Josh Harrellson added 16 points built on four treys, on top of six boards and three assists, Leo Vendrame chimed in 14 points, and Kosuke Ishii got 12 points as the SunRockers improved to 16-10.

Everything went Shibuya's way that it even enjoyed a 26-point lead, 68-42, after a Harrellson three at the 3:26 mark of the third period, which is a part of the SunRockers' 31-point quarter.

Rosco Allen led the way with 21 points and four rebounds as the cellar-dwelling Niigata dropped to a 2-23 card.

Jeff Ayres added 16 points, eight boards, and two assists, while Tshilidzi Nephawe got 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the defeat.

Kobe Paras scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from rainbow country, alongside two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 13 minutes of play.

Meanwhile, defending champion Chiba Jets compounded the woes for the Shinshu Brave Warriors with an 89-74 win at Funabashi Arena.

John Mooney powered Chiba with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Japanese naturalized center Gavin Edwards also came off the bench and uncorked 19 points after going 13-of-16 from the free throw line.

Christopher Smith also contributed 18 points and six boards, Josh Duncan got 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and Yuki Togashi had eight points, nine assists, and two steals for the Jets' third straight win and rise to a 20-6 record.

This was Shinshu's second straight loss as it has now dropped 11 of its last 12 outings to fall to 10-16.

Josh Hawkinson carried the Brave Warriors with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Wayne Marshall chipped in 16 points and seven boards, and Korean import Yang Jae-min had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Matthew Aquino played only 13 seconds in the contest.

Shinshu will try to turn its fortunes next weekend when it plays the Hiroshima Dragonflies at White Ring Arena.

In second division play, Earthfriends Tokyo Z dropped their fifth straight game with a 90-83 defeat to the Fukushima Firebonds at Katayanagi Arena.

Alex Murphy lit up for 38 points and eight rebounds, while Jason Washburn helped his cause with 27 points, four boards, two assists, two steals, and two blocks as Fukushima rose to an 18-10 card.

That paled in comparison to Tokyo Z, which saw Joshua Crawford drop 28 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, and Pat Andree who had 23 points and three boards in the losing effort.

Juan Gomez de Liaño remained deactivated for this game.

The Earthfriends have now sunk to a 5-23 slate and will hope for better fortunes against the Sendai 89ers at Aoba Gymnasium next weekend.

