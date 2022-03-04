Paras, Niigata aim for turnaround in second half of B.League season

KOBE Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB return to action after the Fiba break dreaming of a better showing when the second half of the Japan B.League begins this weekend.

The cellar-dwelling Niigata, which holds a 5-29 record, will try to make a win streak when it visits the Akita Northern Happinets (20-12) at Noshiro City Gymnasium.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Albirex are coming off a 96-79 stunner over Gunma Crane Thunders, and Paras and Co. would like nothing more but to make a late playoff push.

Niigata and Akita face off this Saturday.

Shinshu Brave Warriors (17-18), though, will be the first to get their feet wet this weekend as they welcome back Akatsuki Five callup Matthew Aquino away to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (25-9) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Kiefer back in action

Also in action this weekend are Kiefer Ravena, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Carino.

Ravena's Shiga Lakestars (10-19) aim to halt the 17-game win streak of leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (27-3) when they host the league-leaders at Ukaruchan Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots (7-27) and Kyoto Hannaryz (7-27) will part ways in their two-game series at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Carino will also hope to get more action in the second division when the Aomori Wat's (2-34), which is in the midst of an 18-game losing streak, play the Ehime Orange Vikings (15-22) at Imabari Municipal Central Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, who are fresh from their Gilas Pilipinas stint, will still be unavailable for their respective squads' games this weekend.

San-En NeoPhoenix (5-28) will host Alvark Tokyo (23-8) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, while Toyama Grouses (15-21) will take on SunRockers Shibuya (20-15) at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, the wait continues for Bobby Ray Parks as the game between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (21-9) and the Chiba Jets (21-6) at Dolphins' Arena this weekend has been postponed.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.