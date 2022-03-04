Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Paras, Niigata aim for turnaround in second half of B.League season

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Kobe Paras snapped out of a slump with a 14-point performance against Hokkaido.
    PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB

    KOBE Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB return to action after the Fiba break dreaming of a better showing when the second half of the Japan B.League begins this weekend.

    The cellar-dwelling Niigata, which holds a 5-29 record, will try to make a win streak when it visits the Akita Northern Happinets (20-12) at Noshiro City Gymnasium.

      The Albirex are coming off a 96-79 stunner over Gunma Crane Thunders, and Paras and Co. would like nothing more but to make a late playoff push.

      Niigata and Akita face off this Saturday.

      Shinshu Brave Warriors (17-18), though, will be the first to get their feet wet this weekend as they welcome back Akatsuki Five callup Matthew Aquino away to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (25-9) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

      Kiefer back in action

      Also in action this weekend are Kiefer Ravena, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Carino.

      Ravena's Shiga Lakestars (10-19) aim to halt the 17-game win streak of leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (27-3) when they host the league-leaders at Ukaruchan Arena.

      Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots (7-27) and Kyoto Hannaryz (7-27) will part ways in their two-game series at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

      Carino will also hope to get more action in the second division when the Aomori Wat's (2-34), which is in the midst of an 18-game losing streak, play the Ehime Orange Vikings (15-22) at Imabari Municipal Central Gymnasium.

        Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, who are fresh from their Gilas Pilipinas stint, will still be unavailable for their respective squads' games this weekend.

        San-En NeoPhoenix (5-28) will host Alvark Tokyo (23-8) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, while Toyama Grouses (15-21) will take on SunRockers Shibuya (20-15) at Toyama City Gymnasium.

        Meanwhile, the wait continues for Bobby Ray Parks as the game between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (21-9) and the Chiba Jets (21-6) at Dolphins' Arena this weekend has been postponed.

        PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB

