Paras, Niigata aim for turnaround in second half of B.League season

KOBE Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB return to action after the Fiba break dreaming of a better showing when the second half of the Japan B.League begins this weekend.
The cellar-dwelling Niigata, which holds a 5-29 record, will try to make a win streak when it visits the Akita Northern Happinets (20-12) at Noshiro City Gymnasium.
The Albirex are coming off a 96-79 stunner over Gunma Crane Thunders, and Paras and Co. would like nothing more but to make a late playoff push.
Niigata and Akita face off this Saturday.
Shinshu Brave Warriors (17-18), though, will be the first to get their feet wet this weekend as they welcome back Akatsuki Five callup Matthew Aquino away to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders (25-9) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.
Kiefer back in action
Also in action this weekend are Kiefer Ravena, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Carino.
Ravena's Shiga Lakestars (10-19) aim to halt the 17-game win streak of leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (27-3) when they host the league-leaders at Ukaruchan Arena.
Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots (7-27) and Kyoto Hannaryz (7-27) will part ways in their two-game series at Kyoto City Gymnasium.
Carino will also hope to get more action in the second division when the Aomori Wat's (2-34), which is in the midst of an 18-game losing streak, play the Ehime Orange Vikings (15-22) at Imabari Municipal Central Gymnasium.
Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, who are fresh from their Gilas Pilipinas stint, will still be unavailable for their respective squads' games this weekend.
San-En NeoPhoenix (5-28) will host Alvark Tokyo (23-8) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, while Toyama Grouses (15-21) will take on SunRockers Shibuya (20-15) at Toyama City Gymnasium.
Meanwhile, the wait continues for Bobby Ray Parks as the game between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (21-9) and the Chiba Jets (21-6) at Dolphins' Arena this weekend has been postponed.
