Kobe Paras scoreless as starter as Niigata falls to Aquino's Shinshu

KOBE Paras was back in the starting lineup but went scoreless anew as the Niigata Albirex BB dropped their 24th consecutive game, losing to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 76-64, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The Filipino high-flyer logged 22 minutes but muffed all five of his shots, while still collecting three steals and two rebounds as Niigata remained at the bottom of the standings at 2-25.

Reo Maeda went bonkers from deep for Shinshu as he drained three of his five treys for a game-high 25 points, to go with five assists and two steals as his side snapped a two-game skid to improve to 11-16.

Wayne Marshall added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ko Kumagai had 13 pointw, five boards, and four dimes in the victory.

Matthew Aquino was not deployed in this match.

The woes continued to pile for the Albirex, which relied on Jeff Ayres' 23 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in the defeat.

Rosco Allen chipped in 15 points, 13 boards, five dimes, and two blocks, as Keigo Kimura got 12 points off the bench.

