Kobe Paras makes debut, helps Altiri get one over Adams' Kagawa

KOBE Paras finally made his long-awaited debut for Altiri Chiba as it clipped Kagawa Five Arrows, 75-66, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division Saturday at Gold's Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena.

Filipinos in B.League Division 2

Sitting out the first six games for the home team, the Filipino high-flyer made impact in his 12 minutes on the court and poured nine points, two assists, and one block off the bench.

His contributions was big for Altiri and provided support to Brandon Ashley's 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Chiba won its third straight game to move up to 5-2, while sending Kagawa to its sixth straight loss at 1-6.

Roosevelt Adams also came off the bench and shot 2-of-7 from deep for his 10 points and seven rebounds for the Five Arrows.

Greg Slaughter also had his best game to date for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in their 92-71 conquest of Fukushima Firebonds at Fukushima Toyota Crown Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He uncorked 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a starting role as Fukuoka won three straight to improve to 4-3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca, though, saw the end of their four-game win streak with a 100-95 loss to the Nishinomiya Storks at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

Watch Now

The Fil-Aussie shooter only had 10 points on 1-of-3 clip from distance, on top of five assists and four boards as Nagasaki dropped to a 5-2 slate.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.