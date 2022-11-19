Kobe Paras impressive anew as Altiri Chiba wins two straight

KOBE Paras continued to impress in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division, helping Altiri Chiba to a 98-64 blowout over Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Saturday at Ota Gymnasium.

Filipinos in B.League Division 2 stats

The former University of the Philippines high-flyer unfurled 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from distance, to go with a rebound for his side's back-to-back wins.

Altiri once again moved atop the standings at 10-4.

Unfortunately, Jordan Heading couldn't do the same for Nagasaki Velca as they lost to Saga Ballooners, 110-107, at Sea Hat Omura.

The Fil-Aussie sniper missed all of his seven attempts from deep, but still got 17 points, four assists, two boards, and two steals in a losing cause.

It was the second straight loss for Nagasaki which slid to a 9-5 slate.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, missed Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 72-65 win over Nishinomiya Storks at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

Fukuoka evened its record to 7-7 after winning back-to-back games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓