    Japan B.League

    Kobe Paras impressive anew as Altiri Chiba wins two straight

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Kobe Paras Altiri Chiba
    Kobe Paras was on target from deep.
    PHOTO: B.League

    KOBE Paras continued to impress in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division, helping Altiri Chiba to a 98-64 blowout over Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Saturday at Ota Gymnasium.

    Filipinos in B.League Division 2 stats

    The former University of the Philippines high-flyer unfurled 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from distance, to go with a rebound for his side's back-to-back wins.

    Altiri once again moved atop the standings at 10-4.

    Unfortunately, Jordan Heading couldn't do the same for Nagasaki Velca as they lost to Saga Ballooners, 110-107, at Sea Hat Omura.

    The Fil-Aussie sniper missed all of his seven attempts from deep, but still got 17 points, four assists, two boards, and two steals in a losing cause.

    It was the second straight loss for Nagasaki which slid to a 9-5 slate.

      Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, missed Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 72-65 win over Nishinomiya Storks at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

      Fukuoka evened its record to 7-7 after winning back-to-back games.

