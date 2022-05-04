Kobe Paras fires 10 as Niigata ends 14-game skid at long last

KOBE Paras put up 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists as Niigata Albirex BB snapped their 14-game losing skid with a 73-66 win over Osaka Evessa on Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ikeda City Satsukiyama Gymnasium.

The Pinoy high-flyer shot 2-of-6 from deep and proved a big boost as Niigata won for only the sixth time in 50 league games.

Yuto Nohmi added five treys for his 19 points, eight assists, four boards, and two steals, Zen Endo got 16 points and nine boards off the bench, and Jeff Ayres registered 14 points, 24 rebounds, and four blocks for the cellar-dwelling Albirex.

Niigata closes its season this weekend at home against Yokohama B-Corsairs at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Parks sits out

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks was benched for the third straight game as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins nipped the Shiga Lakestars, 79-77, at Ukaruchan Arena.

Tatsuya Ito drained the game-winning floater in the final minute to cap off his 10 points for Nagoya.

Continue reading below ↓

Yusuke Karino got 16 points and three rebounds to lead the playoff-bound Diamond Dolphins to a 33-14 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kiefer Ravena lit up for 19 points, eight assists, four boards, and four steals for Shiga, which fell to a 14-41 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sean O'Mara paced the Lakestars with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Novar Gadson got 19 points, 10 boards, and six assists in their fourth straight defeat.

Shiga continues its homestand this weekend against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, while Nagoya heads to Ookini Arena Maishima to face Osaka Evessa.

Matthew Aquino also fired seven points for Shinshu Brave Warriors' 87-56 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Yuta Okada led Shinshu (26-26) with 16 points, five assists, and four steals, while Wayne Marshall got 12 points, nine rebounds, and six dimes

Thirdy Ravena, meanwhile, tallied 12 points, two boards, two assists, and two steals in San-En NeoPhoenix's 97-89 loss to Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Continue reading below ↓

Elias Harris led the NeoPhoenix with 28 points and eight rebounds, as Kazuma Tsuya got 19 points in their third straight loss to sink to 10-46.

San-En ends its season at home at Toyohashi City Gymnasium against Akita Northern Happinets this weekend.

Javi Gomez de Liano had eight points, two boards, and two assists as the Ibaraki Robots fell to SeaHorses Mikawa, 110-98, at Adastria Mito Arena.

Daichi Taniguchi led Ibaraki (15-37) in this third straight loss with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from distance.

The Robots close their season at home against the Gunma Crane Thunders.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.