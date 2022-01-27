Rejuvenated Kobe Paras says sole focus is on ending Niigata slump

KOBE Paras is understandably frustrated as the losses continued to pile up for Niigata Albirex BB.

A win remained elusive for the Filipino high-flyer and the Albirex in a disappointing stretch that now counts 26 straight losses after a 107-85 rout at the hands of Levanga Hokkaido on Wednesday afternoon.

"We couldn't do what we wanted to do at all, and we were doing something that wasn't the game plan for this game, so I think that's what led to the result," Paras said after the latest setback in the Japan B.League season.

Paras pumped life back into his game and tried his best to get Niigata out of the dump, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter in his first double-digit game since Nov. 14.

He also shot a perfect 3-of-3 from deep in 20 minutes, but even his superb shooting couldn't stop Hokkaido from running away with the game.

As disheartening as the outcome was, it's a positive that Paras can latch on as he hopes to sustain his form and be a valuable contributor once again for Niigata.

Paras, however, insisted his sole focus is on helping the Albirex snap out of its long slump.

"I was just playing with the desire to win the match, and since the match is still going on, I will continue to feel that way and I will do my best to deliver the win as soon as possible," he said.

The second-generation star gets anothe chance to do that on Saturday when the Albirex BB host the Ibaraki Robots at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

