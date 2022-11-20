Kobe Paras, Altiri Chiba stay top in B.League second division

KOBE Paras went scoreless in 15 minutes of action, but Altiri Chiba still claimed their third straight win in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division with a 99-61 blasting of Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Sunday at Ota Gymnasium.

The Filipino high-flyer missed all of his three field goal attempts, but still had two rebounds, two assists, and one steal to stay atop the standings at 11-4.

Leo Lyons paced Altiri with 18 points, eight boards, and two assists off the bench, as Brandon Ashley and Evan Ravenel both scored 16 apiece.

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, was deployed by Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in their 81-74 win over Nishinomiya Storks at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am big man notched five points and one rebound in nine minutes of play as Fukuoka stretched its win streak to three and rose to 8-7.

Jordan Heading, on the other hand, only logged 10 minutes in Nagasaki Velca's 79-56 loss to Saga Ballooners at Sea Hat Omura.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He missed all of his three shots to wound up with two points, three boards, one steal, and one block in Nagasaki's third straight defeat to slide to a 9-6 slate.