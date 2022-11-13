Kobe Paras' Altiri Chiba gets back at Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca

KOBE Paras' Altiri Chiba gained a measure of revenge on Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca, scoring a 104-84 rout in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division on Sunday at Chiba Port Arena.

Paras only had four points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, but dished out four assists and grabbed one rebound in 17 minutes off the bench as Chiba bounced back from its slim 96-94 defeat to Nagasaki on Saturday.

Brandon Ashley put the Altiri on his back with his 36 points and 19 boards to pull themselves level with the Velca at 9-4.

Evan Ravenel produced 23 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists, as Leo Lyons came off the bench for his 18 points, five boards, and three dimes.

Heading missed all of his five three-point attempts to settle with just six points and two steals in the defeat.

Matt Bonds paced Nagasaki with 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams missed his fourth straight game as Kagawa Five Arrows bowed to Saga Ballooners, 90-52, at SAGA Plaza.

Rhys Vague led Kagawa in the losing cause with 13 points, six rebounds, and two blocks as the Five Arrows failed to replicate their 78-70 victory a day prior.

Kagawa fell to 4-9.