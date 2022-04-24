Kiefer Ravena’s Lakestars, Dwight Ramos’ Grouses earn big wins

KIEFER Ravena made sure that the heartbreaks of the day prior won't be the case this time as he helped Shiga Lakestars score an 82-80 victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday at YMIT Arena in the Japan B.League.

The Filipino playmaker put up 16 points, six assists, three steals, and two rebounds to atone for a crucial foul in a heartbreaking 97-96 loss on Saturday.

Ravena orchestrated the fourth quarter attack for the Lakestars as they staged a 16-2 barrage to flip the game from a 70-64 deficit to an 80-72 lead in the final 2:58.

Nick Mayo tried to help Hiroshima back in the game, but Chris Jackson and Naoto Tsuji missed costly free throws in the endgame.

Novar Gadson paced Shiga with 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists, as Reon Shibuta scored 12 off the bench as the home team won four of its last seven games to climb up to a 14-37 record.

Continue reading below ↓

The Lakestars play the playoff-chasing SeaHorses Mikawa on Wednesday.

Dwight Ramos and the Grouses nip the Kyoto Hannaryz

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses swept the Kyoto Hannaryz, 85-80, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas slasher only had six points, three rebounds, and three assists for the back-to-back wins that helped Toyama rise to a 22-32 card.

Continue reading below ↓

Brice Johnson paced the Grouses with 27 points, 11 boards, and two assists, while Julian Mavunga got 24 points, nine assists, and four rebounds to repeat their 84-81 overtime win a day before.

Toyama turns its attention to the playoff-bound Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday.

Other Filipinos, however, weren't as fortunate as they suffered tough losses.

Javi Gomez de Liano put up a season-high 17 points as the undermanned Ibaraki Robots lost to Levanga Hokkaido, 84-77, at Hokkai Kitayell.

The Filipino gunner went 4-of-6 from deep, to go with his five rebounds and three assists, but the seven-man Ibaraki dropped to 14-34 in this second straight loss.

Atsunobu Hirao poured 34 points and five rebounds as Eric Jacobsen got 13 points, 10 boards, and two blocks for the Robots.

Ibaraki will now turn its attention to the Akita Northern Happinets on Wednesday.

Kobe Paras collected 10 points, a rebound, an assist, a steal, and a block for the Niigata Albirex BB which was once again on the receiving end of a 110-70 rout at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

It was the 12th straight defeat for Niigata which further puts it in danger of being relegated to the second division.

Rosco Allen paced 22 points and eight rebounds for the Albirex which slipped to a 5-41 record.

Niigata faces Utsunomiya Brex in three days' time.

Matthew Aquino also contributed just two points in four minutes of play in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 81-72 loss to SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Josh Hawkinson and Wayne Marshall both had 16 to pace Shinshu (23-25) to see its three-game win streak halted before taking on the playoff-bound Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.