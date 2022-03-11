Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars out to atone for 47-point blowout

ALL eyes will be on Kiefer Ravena as his Shiga Lakestars return to action this weekend in the Japan B.League.

Shiga is aiming to snap a four-game skid when it visits SeaHorses Mikawa at Aisin Gymnasium.

The Lakestars are determined to bounce back from their humiliating 47-point blowout at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 103-56, last Wednesday as they aim to make a late playoff push.

Ravena is set to combine with Novar Gadson and Sean O'Mara in the bid of the Lakestars to improve their 10-22 card.

No pushover

But doing so won't be an easy task with Ovie Soko still out for Shiga.

Mikawa (17-16) also isn't a pushover with Davante Gardner and Jarrod Uthoff carrying the load for the SeaHorses.

Tip-off is at 12:05 p.m. for the Saturday and Sunday games.

In the second division, the cellar-dwelling Aomori Wat's are hell-bent on ending their 21-game losing streak when they head to the Goshogawara Civic Gymnasium to play the Kumamoto Volters.

Kemark Carino has seen extended minutes in the past few games, but it hasn't really translated into wins for Aomori, who hold a 2-37 record.

The Wat's will shoot for the upset against Kumamoto (24-15), which will be banking on LJ Peak and Jordan Hamilton.

