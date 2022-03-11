Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 12
    Japan B.League

    Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars out to atone for 47-point blowout

    by randolph b. leongson
    8 hours ago
    Kiefer Ravena
    PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

    ALL eyes will be on Kiefer Ravena as his Shiga Lakestars return to action this weekend in the Japan B.League.

    Shiga is aiming to snap a four-game skid when it visits SeaHorses Mikawa at Aisin Gymnasium.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Lakestars are determined to bounce back from their humiliating 47-point blowout at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 103-56, last Wednesday as they aim to make a late playoff push.

      Ravena is set to combine with Novar Gadson and Sean O'Mara in the bid of the Lakestars to improve their 10-22 card.

      No pushover

      But doing so won't be an easy task with Ovie Soko still out for Shiga.

      Mikawa (17-16) also isn't a pushover with Davante Gardner and Jarrod Uthoff carrying the load for the SeaHorses.

      Tip-off is at 12:05 p.m. for the Saturday and Sunday games.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        In the second division, the cellar-dwelling Aomori Wat's are hell-bent on ending their 21-game losing streak when they head to the Goshogawara Civic Gymnasium to play the Kumamoto Volters.

        Continue reading below ↓

        Kemark Carino has seen extended minutes in the past few games, but it hasn't really translated into wins for Aomori, who hold a 2-37 record.

        The Wat's will shoot for the upset against Kumamoto (24-15), which will be banking on LJ Peak and Jordan Hamilton.

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again