Kiefer's late-game heroics end up in smokes as Shiga flames out in OT

KIEFER Ravena's late-game heroics ended up in smokes as the Shiga Lakestars fell apart in overtime to suffer a 102-96 defeat to the Kyoto Hannaryz Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at YMIT Arena.

The Filipino guard scored the game-tying finger roll with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 90 and atone for his five-second inbound violation.

Shiga, however, just could not buy buckets in extra time with Yoshiaki Kubota scoring six of Kyoto's last 12 points to silence the rowdy home crowd.

It was a tough defeat for the Lakestars which relied on Ravena's 19 points on 3-of-8 clip from deep, to go with nine assists and three rebounds to suffer their eighth straight defeat and sink to 10-25.

David Simon was a force to be reckoned with for Kyoto with his 32 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

Justin Harper added 25 points and 10 rebounds, as Kubota went 15-of-16 from the free throw line for his 20 points, eight assists, and three boards for the Hannaryz, which hiked their record to 10-29.

For Shiga, Worth Smith added 18 points off the bench, while Novar Gadson, Sean O'Mara, and Teppei Kashiwagura all had 12 each in the loss.

On the other hand, San-En NeoPhoenix could not pull off their third straight win after tasting a 79-68 defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench and poured 10 points built on a pair of triples, as well as two assists, but San-En lost grip of the close game and dropped to 7-31.

Reginald Becton carried Yokohama (14-25) with 22 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to end his side's six-game skid.

Elias Harris dropped 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki got 12 points for the NeoPhoenix.

