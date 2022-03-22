Kiefer Ravena suspended, slapped JPY50,000 fine for unsportsmanlike foul

KIEFER Ravena will miss the Shiga Lakestars' B.League home game against the Osaka Evessa on Wednesday at Ukaruchan Arena after he was slapped with a one-game suspension.

Kiefer Ravena suspension

The Filipino guard was whistled for two unsportsmanlike fouls in Shiga's 79-57 loss to the Kyoto Hannaryz last Sunday and failed to immediately exit the game with four minutes and 51 seconds left on the clock.

It's a tough blow for the Lakestars which are currently in the midst of a nine-game skid with its 10-26 record.

Aside from the one-game ban, Ravena is also fined JPY50,000 for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Curiously, his brother Thirdy was also handed a two-game ban and charged with a JPY100,000 fine for his postgame outburst back in November.

Kiefer may not play, but the other Pinoys will still be in action on Wednesday.

Thirdy's San-En NeoPhoenix (8-31) look to win back-to-back games when it hosts the Hiroshima Dragonflies (21-21) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (24-10) are also aiming for a fourth straight win against the SeaHorses Mikawa (20-17) at Dolphin's Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (11-28) also has the same plans in mind when they visit the Levanga Hokkaido (13-24) at Hokkai Kitayell.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses (16-26) look to snap their four-game skid when they play Matthew Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (19-22) at White Ring Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Niigata Albirex BB (5-35) of Kobe Paras are also aiming to end a six-game slump when they host Shimane Susanoo Magic (30-10) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

In second division play, Kemark Carino and the Aomori Wat's (2-40) are hell-bent to snap their 24-game losing streak when they host the Sendai 89ers (29-13) at Maeda Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.