Kawasaki shackles Kiefer as Shiga absorbs 4th loss in a row

KIEFER Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars would rather forget their roadtrip against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders as they suffered a humiliating 47-point decimation, 103-56, Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The Filipino guard was held to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field, as well as three rebounds, three assists, and one steal off the bench as the Lakestars stumbled to their fourth straight defeat to drop to 10-22.

But it wasn't just Ravena who found himself caged as Shiga shot a measly 31-percent from the field as a collective and was limitted to just 16 first half points.

Kawasaki, on the other hand, made a living at their expense with Jordan Heath leading the five players to score in double figures with his 24 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, on top of 10 rebounds and two assists.

The Brave Thunders had little difficulty in this game as they enjoyed a 52-point lead in the final minute thanks to their blazing 13-of-27 shooting clip from distance to cruise to raising their slate to 27-10.

Shiga relied on Novar Gadson's 13 points and five rebounds, as Sean O'Mara got 12 and four in the loss as the Lakestars make a quick pivot this weekend against SeaHorses Mikawa at Aisin Gymnasium.

Ravena, though, was only one of the handful Pinoy players to taste setbacks in this busy B.League gameday.

Kobe Paras only had six points in Niigata Albirex BB's tough 93-64 loss to Alvark Tokyo at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Sebas Saiz put up a monster statline of 34 points and 23 rebounds, while Alex Kirk chimed in 23 points and four boards as Tokyo rose to 26-8 in this fifth straight win.

Rosco Allen made his return and lit up for 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists to carry Niigata in this third straight defeat to remain at the cellar at 5-32.

Things won't get better for the Albirex with the Kawasaki Brave Thunders next Wednesday.

The same was the case in the second division, with Aomori Wat's suffering their 21st straight loss with a 69-65 meltdown against the Yamagata Wyverns at Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.

Kenny Lawson Jr. spearheaded Yamagata (19-22) with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Aomori loss wasted Renaldo Dixon's 25 points, 11 boards, and three blocks as Kemark Carino chipped in two points, three rebounds, and one assist in five minutes of play to remain at the bottom of the standings at 2-37.

The Wat's will attempt to end this slide this weekend against the Kumamoto Volters at Goshogawara Civic Gymnasium.

Matthew Aquino, meanwhile, was benched in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 103-94 win over Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Yuta Okada drained seven triples to lead Shinshu with 34 points, six assists, and three rebounds to even its standing at 19-19.

It spoiled Shawn Long's 44-point eruption to send Hokkaido down to 12-22.

The Brave Warriors will return next week against San-En NeoPhoenix at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

