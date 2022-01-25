Kiefer Ravena, Shiga return, host Dwight Ramos-led Toyama

KIEFER Ravena returns to action this Wednesday as the Shiga Lakestars host Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses in another busy B.League gameday.

B.League schedule January 26

This will be Shiga's first game in 24 days after seeing its games against the San-En NeoPhoenix scrapped due to health and safety protocols.

Ravena and the rest of the Lakestars return home to Ukaruchan Arena as they look to end a three-game skid and rise from a 9-17 record.

But standing in their way is a Toyama crew which have shown flashes of brilliance, winning three of its last five games and is sitting at 11-19.

Ramos, though, has been on a funk as of late and would like nothing but recapture his groove in this duel.

The Grouses swept the first two duels, taking the 107-102 win back in Dec. 11, before following it up with a 95-90 squeaker a day after.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from rounds three and four between Ravena and Ramos, other Pinoys are also raring to see action in this gameday.

Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (20-8) aim their third straight win against perennial contender Alvark Tokyo (21-7), which have been on a 10-game tear, at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Matthew Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (12-16) are also determined to stretch their win streak to three at White Ring Arena against league leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (23-3), which have won their last 13 games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Javi Gomez de Liano is also hopeful to be reactivated for the Ibaraki Robots (5-23) as they aim to snap their five-game skid at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium against the skidding Gunma Crane Thunders (11-16).

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (2-26) are also hell-bent to end their league-worst 25-game losing streak when they play the Levanga Hokkaido (11-17) at Hokkai Kitayell.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.