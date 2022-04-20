Kiefer, Shiga end two-game skid at Dwight, Toyama's expense

KIEFER Ravena poured 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as Shiga Lakestars snapped a two-game skid with an 89-81 victory over Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses in the 2021-22 B.League season Wednesday at Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard was instrumental in helping the visitors climb up to a 13-36 record.

Novar Gadson paced Shiga with 29 points and seven assists, as Sean O'Mara got a double-double with his 12 points, 10 boards, and three dimes in the win.

Dwight Ramos fired 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Toyama, which stumbled to its third straight defeat to slide down to a 20-32 card.

Brice Johnson topscored for the Grouses with 21 points and 12 rebounds, as former TNT import Joshua Smith had 12 points, seven boards, and seven assists in the loss.

Shiga returns home this Saturday against Hiroshima Dragonflies at YMIT Arena, while Toyama will go on the road against Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Ibaraki Robots also ended their three-game losing skid with a 96-78 triumph over Gunma Crane Thunders at Adastria Mito Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in his three minutes and 30 seconds of action, but Chehales Tapscott's 45 more than made up for that zero score.

Ibaraki improved to 14-32 for the season before going on the road this Saturday against Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins also caught a big fish in their 71-67 win over Alvark Tokyo at Dolphin's Arena.

Bobby Ray Parks only had three points, five rebounds, and three assists but his minimal contributions hardly mattered as Nagoya nailed back-to-back wins to rise to a 28-13 record.

Coty Clarke paced the Diamond Dolphins with 22 points, nine boards, and two dimes, while Scott Eatherton got 21 points and five rebounds in the victory that halted Tokyo's seven-game win streak.

Thirdy Ravena, meanwhile, missed his fifth straight game for San-En NeoPhoenix as it absorbed a 92-81 loss to Shimane Susanoo Magic at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Max Hisatake paced San-En with 18 points and 16 rebounds in the loss that snapped its two-game win streak and dropped it to a 10-40 record.

The NeoPhoenix and the Diamond Dolphins collide this weekend.

