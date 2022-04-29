Kiefer Ravena misfires as Shiga Lakestars lose by 41 points

KIEFER Ravena was held to six points as Shiga Lakestars lost back-to-back games with a 41-point humiliation at the hands of Shimane Susanoo Magic, 97-56, on Friday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Matsue City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard shot 2-of-6 from the field while also collecting five assists, two rebounds, and two steals as Shiga skidded to a 14-39 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Novar Gadson paced the Lakestars with 15 points, three assists, and two boards, while Sean O'Mara got a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Perrin Buford led Shimane (24-26) with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the conquest.

Javi big off the bench

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano lit up for 15 points off the bench in the Ibaraki Robots' 91-73 loss to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama Budokan.

The Filipino shooter went 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, to go with three rebounds as Ibaraki lost for the third time in its last four games to sink to 15-35.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Chehales Tapscott paced the Robots wih 21 points and seven rebounds, as Eric Jacobsen had 16 points and 11 boards in the loss.

Leyton Hammonds carried Yokohama with 21 points and six rebounds off the bench as the B-Corsairs climbed up to 20-34.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.