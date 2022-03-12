Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Seahorses Mikawa send Shiga Lakestars, Kiefer to fifth straight loss

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars absorb their 23rd loss in 33 games.
    PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

    THE Shiga Lakestars got decimated by SeaHorses Mikawa, 108-71, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Aisin Gymnasium.

    Kiefer Ravena scored 16 points on 7-of-10 clip from the field, to go with five assists and four steals.

    Mikawa, however, was just too strong as it opened the game 27-9 and never looked back, stretching the lead to 45 points in the payoff period thanks to their sky high 62-percent field goal shooting en route to the 37-point blowout.

    Jarrod Uthoff led the SeaHorses with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony Lawrence II pumped 21 points, seven boards, and six assists in a game where the hosts dominated the boards, 42 to 23.

    Second straight win for Mikawa

    Mikawa had little difficulty in claiming back-to-back wins to rise to 18-16 while sending Shiga to its fifth straight loss in the process as the Lakestars fell to 10-23.

    Novar Gadson added 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds off the bench, while Sean O'Mara had 12 points and eight boards.

    The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

