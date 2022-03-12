Seahorses Mikawa send Shiga Lakestars, Kiefer to fifth straight loss

THE Shiga Lakestars got decimated by SeaHorses Mikawa, 108-71, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Aisin Gymnasium.

Kiefer Ravena scored 16 points on 7-of-10 clip from the field, to go with five assists and four steals.

Mikawa, however, was just too strong as it opened the game 27-9 and never looked back, stretching the lead to 45 points in the payoff period thanks to their sky high 62-percent field goal shooting en route to the 37-point blowout.

Jarrod Uthoff led the SeaHorses with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony Lawrence II pumped 21 points, seven boards, and six assists in a game where the hosts dominated the boards, 42 to 23.

Second straight win for Mikawa

Mikawa had little difficulty in claiming back-to-back wins to rise to 18-16 while sending Shiga to its fifth straight loss in the process as the Lakestars fell to 10-23.

Novar Gadson added 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds off the bench, while Sean O'Mara had 12 points and eight boards.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

