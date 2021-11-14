Kiefer Ravena misfires as Shiga slumps to 6th straight loss

KIEFER Ravena was hardly a factor as the Shiga Lakestars slumped to their sixth straight loss at the hands of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 90-80, on Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at White Ring Arena.

The Filipino guard made only two of his eight shots as he finished with seven points, two assists, and one rebound against five turnovers. He was a minus-19 in his 28 minutes on the court as the Lakestars got swept in this two-game road trip.

Shiga could not sustain its hot start as Shinshu fought back from a 45-34 halftime deficit, using a 16-3 blast to grab the 50-48 lead midway through the third period. The Brave Warriors opened a 65-54 lead by outscoring the Lakestars, 34 to 12.

Yuta Okada led Shinshu with 27 points built on four treys, to go with five rebounds and five assists. Ko Kumagai also poured in 15 points, three boards, and three assists.

Imports Wayne Marshall and Anthony McHenry scored 10 points apiece and combined for seven rebounds and seven assists in Shinshu's third straight victory - and ninth in 14 games overall.

The struggles continue for Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

Matthew Aquino was once again not listed in the lineup for the Brave Warriors, which will head on a two-week break before playing the Utsunomiya Brex at home in the same venue.

Shiga relied on Novar Gadson's 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists off the bench as it slid to a 6-8 record.

Sean O'Mara added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ovie Soko chimed in a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards in the defeat.

The Lakestars are hopeful that the break could reverse their fortunes, all the more with the SunRockers Shibuya awaiting them at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall on Dec. 5.

