Kiefer Ravena determined to live up to expectations as Shiga team captain

KIEFER Ravena vowed to work harder to meet expectations as new Shiga team captain.

Ravena has been named skipper in his second season with the Lakes, who are looking to move up after a 14-43 record that put them in 20th spot in the 2021-2022 B.League season.

"I'm very grateful that I was able to get that leadership role here in Shiga, being the game captain. But for me, I think, I still have 11 other guys who are capable leaders, on and off the court. And I just have to make sure that everybody is on the same page, as a game captain," Ravena told Manila-based reporters on Tuesday.

"That's the most important part of this whole situation. You have to be on the same page, playing, having the right mindset, and playing with the same philosophy. Whether the other team is adjusting or not, we have to always go in that direction, and I guess that's my job," he added.

Pressure is on for Kiefer Ravena. PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

In his first year with the team, Ravena played 56 of 60 games for Shiga, with averages of 13.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Ravena said he is excited to play with Kai Toews, a point guard with NCAA Division 1 men's basketball experience and was a member of the Japanese youth teams.

"I mean, he's a good kid. He's gonna learn a lot with Luis [Guil], a different brand of basketball that can help his career, just like how it was able to help mine last year, as a rookie here in the B.League," explained Ravena.

"He's a young player with a lot of potential, and we're going to maximize his potential, and he's gonna turn out to be a good player here in the B.League, and hopefully for Japan's national team in the future. So we have very high aspirations for Kai. Hopefully, he just stays healthy and he's going to be a big part of what we're trying to achieve this season," he continued.

