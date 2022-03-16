Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos misfire as Shiga, Toyama fall to foes

KIEFER Ravena and Dwight Ramos struggled to find their shooting touch as their respective sides suffered losses Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Ravena's Shiga Lakestars found themselves on the wrong end of an 82-74 clipping at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Ravena shot 4-of-12 from the field to finish with 10 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and three steals, but committed seven of Shiga's 16 turnovers.

Those miscues certainly came in handy as Shimane scored 22 points off turnovers and escape with the eight-point win.

Perrin Buford orchestrated the attack with his 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three steals, wgile Nick Kay provided support with his double-double of 21 points and 11 boards as the Susanoo Magic rose to 28-10.

Teppei Kashiwagura led Shiga (10-24) with 29 points on 5-of-11 shooting from distance, but that hot shooting night wasn't enough to stop the Lakestars from dropping their seventh straight defeat.

Ramos also shot a horrid 2-of-10 clip from the field to wound up with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the Toyama Grouses' 88-66 defeat to Kyoto Hannaryz at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Former TNT import David Simon was a pain in the neck for Toyama with his 23 points and 15 rebounds, as Justin Harper got 21 points for Kyoto which improved to 9-29.

Brice Johnson carried the fight for Toyama with 21 points and nine rebounds as they fell to their second straight loss and drop to 16-24.

Curiously, Shiga and Toyama swap foes this weekend as the Lakestars meet Kyoto at YMIT Arena as the Grouses face Shimane at home.

