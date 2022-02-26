Kiefer dishes out 10 assists as Shiga pounces on Thirdy-less San-En

ALL Kiefer Ravena needed to do was to set the table as Shiga Lakestars snapped their three-game losing streak and turned back San-En NeoPhoenix, 104-100, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Hamamatsu Arena.

The Filipino guard dished out 10 assists, grabbed five rebounds, and secured two steals to make up for his paltry 1-of-10 shooting clip and end up with nine points in the victory.

It was a sweet return for Shiga which had to deal with a slew of postponements due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan.

The Lakestars last played in Jan. 3, a 92-67 defeat courtesy of the Akita Northern Happinets.

But the extended break may have brought more positives for Shiga with Sean O'Mara erupting for 37 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks to rise to a 10-17 record.

Novar Gadson also had 27 points, eight boards, and five dimes, including the game-sealing free throws with 10.0 seconds left, while Teppei Kashiwagura had 14 points on a 4-of-8 clip from deep.

This match was supposed to be the third and fourth meetings between the Ravena brothers, originally set for Jan. 23 and 24, but Thirdy was absent for San-En after securing his release to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Shiga also missed the presence of Ovie Soko, who was called up by Great Britain for its games in the European qualifiers against Greece.

Without Thirdy Ravena, Elias Harris had to carry much of the heavy lifting for the NeoPhoenix with his 29 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Robert Carter chimed in 14 points, nine boards, six assists, four blocks, and three steals, while Kazuma Tsuya and Shota Tsuyama got 12 each for San-En, which dropped its ninth straight loss to fall to 4-28.

The two teams will meet anew on Sunday.

