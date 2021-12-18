Kiefer clutch as Shiga ends woes; Thirdy, Kobe continue skids

KIEFER Ravena would not be denied as his three-point play with 26 seconds remaining carried the Shiga Lakestars to a 76-72 escape against the Yokohama B-Corsairs to finally end their 11-game skid Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Filipino guard lit up for 20 points but saved his best for last, sinking the go-ahead basket off of a foul from Patrik Auda, while also dishing out eight assists, two steals, and one rebound to aid Shiga to its first win since Oct. 24 when it took down the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 110-79.

Teppei Kashiwagura added 12 points, five boards, and five assists, Naoto Moriyama got 11 points off the bench, while Novar Gadson had 10 points and seven rebounds in the sweet victory.

The Lakestars improved to 7-13, while sending the B-Corsairs to their ninth straight loss to fall to 6-14.

Auda paced Yokohama with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Reginald Becton notched a double-double with his 17 points and 16 boards, while Leyton Hammonds got 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Osaka Evessa also pulled off a late heist to take the 90-85 overtime win over the San-En NeoPhoenix at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

DJ Newbill anchored Osaka's 7-0 spurt to finish the game for the team's third straight win and even its standing at 10-10. That capped off his 32-point, 12-rebound, and 4-assist performance for the Evessa.

Ira Brown chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds, while Kyle Hunt got 10 points and four boards against his former team.

Robert Carter and Justin Knox both had 20 points in the losing cause for San-En, which bowed to its 12th straight loss to sink to a 3-17 record.

Thirdy Ravena was held to just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting, on top of three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes of play.

Niigata Albirex BB's late rally also fell apart in the end as the Hiroshima Dragonflies took the 88-76 victory at Region Plaza Joetsu.

The home team fought back from 19-points down, 76-57, with 7:15 left and cut the deficit down to just six, 77-71, with 2:21 remaining before Nick Mayo took over for Hiroshima late.

Mayo dropped 15 points and nine rebounds for the Dragonflies for their third straight victory and improve to 12-8.

Chris Jackson chimed in 15 points and five rebounds, while Naoto Tsuji, Greg Echenique, and Naoto Tsuji all had 12 in the conquest.

Rosco Allen captained Niigata with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Tshilidzi Nephawe tallied a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards.

Kobe Paras marked his return to the starting lineup and had seven points and four rebounds as the Albirex incurred their 17th straight loss to sink to a 2-18 record.

