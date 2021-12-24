Kiefer, Kobe face off in B.League's hectic Christmas weekend

'TIS the season to be jolly, and for Filipinos in the Japan B.League, all they want for Christmas is to end their respective teams' win droughts.

Kobe Paras would love that as Niigata Albirex BB aim to snap their 18-game skid to get out of the cellar with their 2-19 card.

But doing so will be a tough endeavor, all the more with Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars, holding a 7-14 card, looking to play the role of the grinch when the two teams face off at Ukaruchan Arena this Saturday and Sunday.

The faceoff between the second-generation stars headline another busy weekend for the Filipino imports as they play their first Christmas games overseas.

Thirdy, San-En seek end to misery

Thirdy Ravena also has the same wish, which is to halt the 13-game skid for the San-En NeoPhoenix (3-18) when they visit SeaHorses Mikawa (12-9) at Wing Arena Kariya.

Dwight Ramos feels the same way for the Toyama Grouses (7-14), which are aiming to bounce back after back-to-back losses when they host the Gunma Crane Thunders (10-11).

Javi Gomez de Liano and Matthew Aquino will have their chance at fulfilling those aspirations at each other's expense when the Shinshu Brave Warriors (9-12), which have lost their last seven, takes on the Ibaraki Robots (3-18), which have dropped their last three, at White Ring Arena.

Meanwhile, Bobby Ray Parks' wish is for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (14-7) to sustain their five-game win streak when they play the cellar-dwelling Kyoto Hannaryz (3-18) at Dolphin's Arena.

For those in the second division, all they want is to finally be back in action.

Finally cleared from health and safety protocols, Juan Gomez de Liano is hopeful to contribute to the cause of Earthfriends Tokyo Z (5-18), which have won their last two games, and will shoot for the upset against the Kagawa Five Arrows (16-7) at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino also hopes for the same blessings for the Aomori Wat's (2-21), which is gunning for the upset and halt this five-game losing streak against the Saga Ballooners (11-12) at Maeda Arena.

