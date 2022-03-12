Carino posts pedestrian showing as Aomori stumbles to 22nd loss in row

KEMARK Carino contributed three points, three rebounds, and one block in 11 minutes of play, but those numbers hardly made any difference as the bottom-feeding Aomori Wat's slumped to their 22nd straight defeat with a 92-73 loss to the Kumamoto Volters on Saturday.

The league-worst skid kept Aomori at the bottom of the standings in the second division at 2-38 as they were left reeling anew at Goshogawara Civic Gymnasium.

Former NBA player Jordan Hamilton made a living down low for Kumamoto with his game-high 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists to guide Kumamoto to its third straight win at 25-15.

LJ Peak was just as fierce with his 23 points, eight assists, and four boards, as Takaaki Kida drained three triples for his 17 points in the conquest.

The Volters pulled away with a 26-point third quarter explosion, using that to run away in a game where they led by as many as 21 points.

Renaldo Dixon carried Aomori with 21 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in the defeat as the Wat's try to score the upset in their second meeting on Sunday.

