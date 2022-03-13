Kumamoto hands Aomori 23rd straight loss; Carino makes first start in B2 League

B.League second divisionKEMARK Carino made his first start and recorded a season-best eight points as Aomori Wat's slumped to their 23rd straight defeat with a 97-71 blowout at the hands of the Kumamoto Volters on Sunday in the B.League second division at Goshogawara Civic Gymnasium.

The former San Beda center shot 2-of-4 from deep, while also recording three rebounds in 15 minutes of play in easily his best showing to date.

But Kumamoto was just too much for the bottom-feeding Aomori with LJ Peak putting up 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Jordan Hamilton chipping in 27 points, 10 boards, and five dimes.

Leading by just four at the half, 36-32, the Volters erupted with a 36-point third quarter to take the 72-51 advantage and extended that lead to its biggest at 27.

Aomori now at 2-39

Kumamoto improved to 26-15 with its fourth straight win, while sending Aomori to a 2-39 card.

Continue reading below ↓

Lakeem Jackson paced the Wat's with 17 points and eight rebounds, as Renaldo Dixon got a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards in the losing cause.

Aomori will try to end this skid against the Fukushima Firebonds at Horaiya Koriyama General Gymnasium next weekend.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.