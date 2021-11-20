Flat start sends Aomori to 8th straight loss

AOMORI Wat's fell behind early and never recovered to suffer their eighth straight defeat, this time getting blasted by the Sendai 89ers, 77-55, in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Xebio Arena.

Imports Justin Burrell and Devin Oliver ignited the home team's early 14-2 opener to set the tone for the wire-to-wire win.

Burrell dropped 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Oliver notched 12 points, 12 boards, and five dimes for Sendai, which improved to a 9-5 record.

Masaharu Kataoka also took advantage of the extended time, making four of his seven triples for a team-best 14 points in the victory as the spread reached 27 points, 77-50, after a Jerome Meyinsse jumper with 1:44 left.

Kouki Fujioka topped the skidding Aomori with 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in the team's first game since releasing former TNT import Michael Craig.

Hiroki Usui poured nine points and four boards, as Hayate Komasawa, Kiichi Kikuyama, and Daichi Shimoyama all scored eight each in the defeat that sent the Wat's to a 1-13 card.

Kemark Carino logged 18 minutes in the game and registered four points on 2-of-6 shooting, to go with four rebounds and one block.

Aomori will once again try to halt this skid when they face Sendai anew on Sunday.

