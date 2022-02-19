Carino benched again as Aomori sinks to 17th straight loss

KEMARK Carino has been deactivated for the third straight game as the Aomori Wat's struggles continued, taking their 17th consecutive loss after a 93-66 defeat to the Saga Ballooners Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League second division at SAGA Plaza.

This is the fourth time in five games that the Filipino center was not even included in the lineup as Aomori wallowed in the cellar with its 2-33 win-loss record.

Carino's presence, however, likely wouldn't have made much difference especially with Saga banking on the duo of Myles Hesson and Perry Ellis.

Hesson was all over the floor for the Ballooners with his 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks, as Ellis came off the bench with his 22 and six.

That allowed Saga to rise to 18-13 with this third straight win.

Hayate Komasawa paced Aomori with 14 points in the defeat.

The Wat's have not won since their 89-65 conquest over Earthfriends Tokyo Z back in Dec. 5.

Carino has also only played in 18 games for the Wat's and averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.5 minutes of action.

