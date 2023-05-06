Kai Sotto comes off bench as Hiroshima falls to Ryukyu for back-to-back losses

KAI Sotto moved out of the starting lineup as the Hiroshima Dragonflies fell to the Rykyu Golden Kings, 78-71, in the Japan B.League on Saturday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

The Dragonflies gave up an early seven-point lead as the Golden Kings held control in the second half.

The Dragonflies suffered their second straight loss to fall to 40-18, just a half-game ahead of seventh-running Kawasaki, while the Golden Kings tightened their grip on second spot at 48-11 behind Chiba (53-6).

Kai Sotto stats B.League May 6

Sotto came off the bench and had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, four boards, and one block in 17 minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kelly Blackshear Jr. started in place of the Filipino center and put up 15 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes.

Carl Tamayo didn’t see action for the Golden Kings.