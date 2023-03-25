Kai Sotto flashes playmaking as Hiroshima gets back on track

KAI Sotto showed a glimpse of his playmaking on Saturday, helping the Hiroshima Dragonflies score an 81-70 win over the Toyama Grouses in the B.League at the Kurobe City General Sports Center.

Kai Sotto stats B.League March 25

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant contributed just four points on 2-of-6 shooting, but he dished out six assists on top of nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in almost 24 minutes as a starter.

Nick Mayo showed the way with 21 points, eight boards, and seven assists for the Dragonflies, who got back on track after a 90-88 loss to Nagoya last Wednesday, improving to a 32-12 record to stay in fifth spot.

Toyama suffered its 36th loss against eight wins to get stuck in 22nd spot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN