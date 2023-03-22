Kai Sotto, Hiroshima rally against Nagoya falls short

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies’ comeback fell short as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins escaped with a 90-88 win in their B.League matchup on Wednesday night at the Dolphins Arena.

Kai Sotto stats B.League March 22

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant recovered from a slow start to contribute to the Dragonflies’ rally, scoring on a deuce to give his team a momentary 82-80 lead with two minutes and 41 seconds left after trailing by as many as 10 early in the payoff period.

But Coty Clark had other plans as he hit the go-ahead turnaround jumper moments later to lift his depleted team to the home victory.

Sotto finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting, four boards, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes as a starter.

Sotto, though, didn’t get to play against Ray Parks, who didn’t see action for the Dolphins.

Nagoya stretched its winning streak to three games to improve to a 30-13 record to lurk behind their fifth-running victims, whose three-game win streak came to an end and fell to 31-12 overall.

Dwight Ramos had 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including four treys, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to lead Hokkaido past Gunma, 96-82, for only his team’s 12th win in 43 games.