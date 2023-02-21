Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Feb 21
    Japan B.League

    Kai Sotto arrives in Hiroshima ahead of B.League stint

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima B.League
    Kai Sotto is thrilled to play for the Dragonflies.
    PHOTO: B.League

    KAI Sotto began the next chapter in his scrutinized career as he arrived in Japan to meet his B.League team, the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

    Kai Sotto arrives in Japan

    The B.League on Tuesday posted a short video on Facebook of the 7-foot-3 Filipino NBA aspirant greeting the fans of the Dragonflies.

    “Just got to Hiroshima. Can’t wait to meet and see everybody and can’t wait to play for this team and for this city,” Sotto said.

      Sotto’s arrival confirmed his non-availability for Gilas Pilipinas in the last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon on Thursday and Jordan on Monday.

      The B.League stint is seen as a stopover to showcase Sotto’s talent in his bid to get invited into NBA mini camps and eventually the Summer League.

