Kai Sotto sees limited action, but Hiroshima extends win streak to 5

KAI Sotto’s limited action didn’t stop Hiroshima from sustaining its win streak, dispatching FE Nagoya, 73-65, on Saturday in the B.League at the Nagoya City Biwajima Sports Center.

Kai Sotto B.League stats today April 5

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant tallied just two points on 1-of-4 shooting, three boards, two assists, and one block in less than 14 minutes as he and his fellow starters failed to score in double digits.

Kelly Blackshear Jr., though, provided a huge spark off the bench with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists as the Dragonflies soared to their fifth straight win to improve to a 36-12 record and keep their share of fourth spot with Alvark Tokyo.

FE Nagoya fell to 20-28 to stay in 15th spot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN