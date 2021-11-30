Yamagata gets back at Tokyo Z as Juan GDL sees little action

EARTHFRIENDS Tokyo Z could not repeat over the Yamagata Wyverns, taking a 77-62 loss in the 2021-22 B.League second division Tuesday at Omori Sports Center.

Jawad Williams capped off Yamagata's 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter to turn the game from a close 55-51 affair to a commanding 12-point edge, 63-51, with 7:36 remaining.

It was part of the Wyverns' 22-point fourth quarter finishing kick as they led by as much as 17 points, 77-60 in the final minute.

Williams fired 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists off the bench to help Yamagata even the two-game series and snap its two-game losing skid to rise to 11-6.

Orlando Sanchez added 15 points and six boards, while Shunto Murakami got 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

It was a tough loss for Tokyo Z, which failed to repeat its 72-63 win over Yamagata the day prior.

Joshua Crawford unleashed 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter, but he could not help the Earthfriends from faltering late. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

Marc Eddy Norelia chimed in 17 points, nine boards, and five assists in the defeat that sent them down to 2-15.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Juan Gomez de Liano B.League news

Juan Gomez de Liano once again started but only played for nine minutes and registered two points and hauled down one rebound as he was a minus-19 in his time on the floor.

Tokyo Z will try to get back to its winning ways this weekend when it faces fellow cellar-dweller Aomori Wat's at Flat Hachinohe.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.