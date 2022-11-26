Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 26
    Japan B.League

    Jordan Heading solid off the bench as Nagasaki snaps losing streak

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Jordan Heading Nagasaki
    PHOTO: B.League

    JORDAN Heading helped Nagasaki Velca bounce back with an 82-68 triumph over Fukushima Firebonds in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Saturday at Shimabara Reconstruction Arena.

    Filipinos in B.League Division 2 stats

    The Fil-Aussie guard came off the bench and chipped in 11 points, two assists, and one rebound in 26 minutes as Nagasaki ended a three-game skid to rise to 10-6.

    Matt Bonds, LJ Peak, and Kenji Matsumoto all scored 17 points each for the Velca.

    Other Pinoys, however, weren't as fortunate.

    Kobe Paras struggled from the field in Altiri Chiba's 89-84 loss to Bambitious Nara at ROHTO Arena Nara.

    He only made one of his nine shots for his six points, two steals, a board, and an assist in the defeat.

    Chiba saw the end of its three-game win streak to drop to 11-5.

    Roosevelt Adams also came back for Kagawa Five Arrows, but they bowed to the Nishinomiya Storks, 79-72, at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Missing the last four games, the Fil-Am forward came off the bench and tallied seven points, two rebounds, and two steals in the defeat.

      Kagawa dropped two games in a row to slide to 4-10.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: B.League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again