Jordan Heading solid off the bench as Nagasaki snaps losing streak

JORDAN Heading helped Nagasaki Velca bounce back with an 82-68 triumph over Fukushima Firebonds in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Saturday at Shimabara Reconstruction Arena.

Filipinos in B.League Division 2 stats

The Fil-Aussie guard came off the bench and chipped in 11 points, two assists, and one rebound in 26 minutes as Nagasaki ended a three-game skid to rise to 10-6.

Matt Bonds, LJ Peak, and Kenji Matsumoto all scored 17 points each for the Velca.

Other Pinoys, however, weren't as fortunate.

Kobe Paras struggled from the field in Altiri Chiba's 89-84 loss to Bambitious Nara at ROHTO Arena Nara.

He only made one of his nine shots for his six points, two steals, a board, and an assist in the defeat.

Chiba saw the end of its three-game win streak to drop to 11-5.

Roosevelt Adams also came back for Kagawa Five Arrows, but they bowed to the Nishinomiya Storks, 79-72, at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Missing the last four games, the Fil-Am forward came off the bench and tallied seven points, two rebounds, and two steals in the defeat.

Kagawa dropped two games in a row to slide to 4-10.