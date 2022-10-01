Jordan Heading flashes shooting touch in winning Japan debut

JORDAN Heading announced his arrival in Japan in emphatic fashion as he helped Nagasaki Velca down the Kumamoto Volters, 88-77, in the 2022-23 B.League second division Saturday at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie gunner shot 2-of-7 from deep for his 14 points, to go with three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in a starting role for the newly promoted Velca.

Heading's contributions were big as Nagasaki also drew a monster game from former Kawasaki Brave Thunders import Pablo Aguilar, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and three assists.

Matt Bonds had 17 points, nine boards, and three assists, Kenji Leon Matsumoto got 12 points, five dimes, and three boards, and Caloocan-born Edward Yamamoto registering five points, two rebounds, and two assists as the Velca's starting point guard.

Terrance Woodbury's 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists went to waste in the 89ers defeat.

Kobe Paras, on the other hand, was benched in his first game for Altiri Chiba as they edged the Aomori Wat's, 85-83, at Maeda Arena.

Leo Lyons paced Altiri with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, as Kota Fujimoto had 18 points, four boards, and four dimes.

Max Hisatake scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the losing effort.

Greg Slaughter and Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, are still not with their respective teams as they missed the opening weekend.

Slaughter is still not in Japan as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka fell to Bambitious Nara, 78-72, at Rohto Arena Nara.

Adams is much the same as the Kagawa Five Arrows split their series against the Ehime Orange Vikings, winning 72-69 on Friday before a 98-72 loss on Saturday, both at Matsuyama Community Center.

