Jordan Heading heats up as Nagasaki sweeps weekend games

JORDAN Heading once again waxed hot for Nagasaki Velca in their 88-80 triumph over Fukushima Firebonds on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Shimabara Reconstruction Arena.

The Fil-Aussie guard knocked down three treys off the bench for his 13 points, three assists, three steals, and one rebound for the home team.

His solid play was crucial for Nagasaki, which had four other players scoring in double figures led by Jeff Gibbs' 19 points and five boards as it rose to an 11-6 slate after sweeping this weekend games.

Roosevelt Adams was just as reliable of a bench option for Kagawa Five Arrows which edged Nishinomiya Storks, 82-78, at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am forward scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds to go with his two assists, a steal, and a block in his 19 quality minutes.

Adams provided good support to Myles Hesson's 39-point eruption which also came with eight boards, five blocks, and four dimes as Kagawa snapped a two-game skid to improve to 6-11.

On the other hand, Kobe Paras turned cold in Altiri Chiba's 79-61 whipping of Bambitious Nara at ROHTO Arena Nara.

He only had four points, but got four assists, two blocks, a rebound, and a steal as the visitors bounced back and climb up to 12-5.