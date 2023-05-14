Jets force quarterfinal decider vs Kai Sotto's Dragonflies

THE Chiba Jets have dragged Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies to a rubber match in the 2022-23 Japan B. League quarterfinals with a 98-69 Game Two win at the Funabashi Arena on Sunday.

Chiba recovered from Hiroshima’s escape act on Saturday and forced a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday for a spot in the B. League semis.

Sotto tallied six points, six rebounds, and two assists in almost 26 minutes of play in the Hiroshima loss.

The league-leading Jets zoomed to an early 33-16 lead in the first period and never looked back. The home team extended its lead to 29 points, which was also the winning margin.

Christopher Smith paced Chiba in the must-win game with 25 markers, six rebounds, and five assists off of the bench. He was supported by four starters who breached twin-digit scoring.

Nick Mayo led Hiroshima with 13 points, four boards, and three dimes.

On Saturday, Sotto’s pal Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 92-81 closeout win over the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo played just two minutes and committed one turnover and one foul.

Ray Parks Jr., meanwhile, watched from the sidelines as Nagoya ended their season as he remains unavailable due to injury.

Ryukyu awaits the winner of the other quarterfinal matchup between the Kawasaki Brave Thunders and Kawasaki B-Corsairs.

The winner of the rubber match between Chiba and Hiroshima on Monday will face either the Shimane Susanoo Magic or Alvark Tokyo.

