Jay Washington moves to Japan to play for Ryukyu Golden Kings

EVEN the veterans are joining in the migration.

Jay Washington has signed a deal to play for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the upcoming 2022-23 Japan B.League season.

The 41-year-old forward, who last played for Blackwater last season, is moving to the Land of the Rising Sun to beef up a Ryukyu squad which competed for the crown last season.

"I am so excited to join the amazing team of the Kings for the 2022-2023 season! The 2021-22 season has been a great season for the Kings, but we have even bigger goals to achieve and we're excited to work towards them this season," said Washington.

"I am proud to play for such a great organization and look forward to continued success. I will play hard with the determination to dedicate myself. All to become a champion!"

A two-time Best Player of the Conference awardee, Washington is a four-time PBA champion with stops at Talk 'N Text, San Miguel, GlobalPort, Rain or Shine, and Blackwater in a 16-year PBA career.

Curiously, Washington's Japan move will see him face off against the newly crowned PBA Philippine Cup champion SMB in the East Asia Super League as the two teams were placed in the same group of the regional tournament which opens this October.

The two teams will face off in Manila this Nov. 2.

Washington last played for Pretty Huge in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League last June.

He's joining a Ryukyu side which finished atop the standings with its 49-7 card at the end of the regular season before losing to Utsunomiya Brex in the finals.

He will be tasked to back up center Jack Cooley and the injured Hugh Watanabe for the Golden Kings.

